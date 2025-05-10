Triple H has subtly spoiled the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

The creative regime of Triple H is just a few hours away from its next premium live event, WWE Backlash 2025. Fans are already excited to witness one last chapter between John Cena and Randy Orton. The Legend Killer attacked The Franchise Player on RAW after WrestleMania 41, leading to a showdown between them.
Cena claimed himself as the 'Last Real Champion' and even called The Apex Predator a liar. However, on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash, it seems that Triple H has subtly spoiled the winner of Cena vs. Orton's Undisputed WWE Title match.
Usually, fans have seen that the star who gains momentum on the go-home episode before a PLE suffers a loss in the actual bout. On the last show of the blue brand before Backlash, Randy Orton RKO'ed The Franchise Player and stood tall to close out the show.
This subtly hints that The Apex Predator will perhaps be losing at Backlash 2025 and Cena will remain your Undisputed WWE Champion. This pattern was followed by WWE in a major WrestleMania 41 match, too. When John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face for the final time on SmackDown before 'Mania, The American Nightmare was the one who took out the villainous star.
Later, at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the now 17-time WWE world champion dethroned Rhodes, with an assist from Travis Scott, and emerged as the Undisputed WWE Champion. So, this shows that WWE might still be following this pattern, and what happened on the latest episode of the blue brand hinted at Orton losing at the forthcoming PLE.
Additionally, seeing as how this is the final run of John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion, Triple H may prefer Cena to have a longer title reign. This enhances the chances of the 48-year-old star retaining the gold against Randy Orton.
We are less than 24 hours away from Backlash 2025 and it remains to be seen whether The Franchise Player will be able to beat The Viper in St. Louis, MO.
Triple H might bring a former world champion to WWE Backlash 2025
Triple H is always ready to deliver a surprise to the WWE Universe. At Backlash 2025, the WWE Chief Content Officer may surprise fans by bringing Cody Rhodes back to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
The last time Rhodes appeared on WWE television was WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Since losing to John Cena, Rhodes has yet to make an appearance. According to the latest reports, there are some discussions regarding his comeback at Backlash.
So, it's feasible that Triple H might bring Cody during John Cena and Randy Orton's title showdown. Rhodes could either interfere during the match and cost The Franchise Player, or the 39-year-old star may confront the veteran after his successful title defense.
This could be done to set up a Rhodes vs. Cena WrestleMania rematch for the upcoming months.
Altogether, Backlash 2025 is going to be an interesting show to watch. The WWE Universe is keen to see what plans Triple H has in store for them.