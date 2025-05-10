What time does WWE Backlash 2025 start? US, UK, India & more

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE Backlash 2025. The premium live event is set to feature five matches, including multiple title bouts. One of the biggest matches of the night will see John Cena and Randy Orton clash for one final time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

This time, the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, and the Legend Killer has the chance to become World Champion again.

What are the timings of Backlash 2025?

The timings of Backlash 2025 vary across different time zones. This year, Backlash is set to emanate live from Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The timings for the show are as follows:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

India & Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)

USA: 7 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 4 PM PT (Saturday)

UK: 11 PM GMT (Saturday)

Australia: 9 AM AEST (Sunday)

Canada: 7 PM ET (Saturday)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The above timings are for the main show. Anyone who wants to catch the pre-show for Backlash 2025 can tune in to "Countdown to WWE Backlash." This will stream live on WWE's official YouTube channel two hours before the main show begins.

What is the official card for Backlash PLE?

The forthcoming PLE is set to witness five major matches as part of its card. Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Additionally, Pat McAfee is set to lock horns in a massive showdown with Gunther.

Ad

The RAW commentator will seek redemption for the physical assault & disrespect done by the Ring General to him and Michael Cole since post WrestleMania 41. A heel Becky Lynch will also be engaged in a title match when she faces Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A gigantic Fatal Four-way match is scheduled to take place when Jacob Fatu will defend his United States title against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight & Damian Priest. The fifth match is the show's main event, where John Cena & Randy Orton will square off in an Undisputed WWE title match.

Does WWE have any surprise returns planned for Backlash 2025?

As of writing, no surprise returns are highly likely to take place at Backlash 2025. The only possibility of witnessing a surprise return is during Cena & Orton's main event match. We have seen how Travis Scott aided the Franchise Player in dethroning Cody Rhodes.

Ad

So it's conceivable that the American rapper may appear again at Backlash and help the Cenation Leader to defeat the Viper. In addition, a return of the American Nightmare is also anticipated. The former Royal Rumble winner may return and confront Cena after the match.

Expand Tweet

Besides this, there is a small hope that Goldberg will make his return and cost Gunther against McAfee, setting up a future showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More