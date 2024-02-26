"I'm the best yet" - 35-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim heading into the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Ricochet.

The 35-year-old suffered a concussion during a No 1 Contendership Fatal Four Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship on the November 6, 2023, edition of the red brand. The bout also featured The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar. The A-lister won the contest and challenged Gunther for the title. For Ricochet, however, this was his last in-ring appearance on the TV Show, as he was forced out of action.

The Stamford-based company's 'One and Only' has been a regular part of live events since his return, a month after suffering the concussion. The former United States Champion also took part in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, entering at No. 28. Ricochet could not leave a mark as Drew McIntyre threw him over the top rope. The former Intercontinental Champion failed to score even a single elimination in the match.

Ricochet recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram. In the caption, the former NXT North American Champion revealed the photograph was clicked by his fiancé, WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin. He also sent out a message claiming he is the best, and his best is yet to arrive:

"'I'm the best yet and yet my best is yet to come.'•📸 : @samanthairvinwwe [Samantha Irvin]," he wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran wants Ricochet to change his WWE in-ring name

Ricochet was touted by many as one of the biggest potential superstars in the Stamford-based company during his earlier days. Unfortunately, the high flyer hasn't been able to reach the heights expected of him.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo talked about the 35-year-old superstar. The former WWE head writer suggested the latter should change his name to his real one, Trevor Mann. He also believes Ricochet should wear a suit:

"What's his real name? Go with the real name. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro."

Ricochet's absence from in-ring action on weekly television has been surprising, considering he was regularly having some highly entertaining matches. It remains to be seen when WWE decides to have him on RAW.

Are you looking forward to Ricochet's in-ring return to weekly television? Sound off in the comments section below.