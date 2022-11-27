"I'm better than him"- 25-year-old WWE star namedrops John Cena ahead of Survivor Series

While WWE Superstar Austin Theory may have his task cut out tonight at Survivor Series, but the 25-year-old did not miss out on the opportunity to take a jibe at John Cena.

Theory will take on Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship at the company's upcoming premium live event. The former protege of Vince McMahon recently tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins' title, but Lashley attacked during the match, which led to The Visionary retaining the title.

Speaking to the Boston crowd during a recent edition of The Bump, Austin Theory proclaimed that he'll walk out of Survivor Series as a two-time United States Champion.

"For all of you out here, all of you that don't believe in me and don't care about my achievements and don't care about tonight. You should care, because tonight, you are gonna go home right here in Boston, MA and you were gonna watch me become a two-time United States champion because I'm that good," said Theory.

The 25-year-old also took a shot at John Cena, stating that he's better than the 16-time world champion:

"You think I give a damn if John Cena's from here? I don't. I'm better than him. I'm gonna show each and every one of you, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, you're all the same. And me? I'm going straight to the damn top." [From 38:59 to 39:40]

John Cena could return to WWE for a match at WrestleMania

Austin Theory has been very vocal about wanting to face John Cena in WWE. The former NXT star's wishes could come true at WrestleMania next year, as it was recently reported that the 16-time champion could be in action at the Showcase of Immortals.

While there is no news about Cena's potential opponent, Theory's constant jibe at the legendary star could lead to a match between the two. The Hustle Loyalty Respect soldier was last seen in action at SummerSlam last year, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns in a singles match.

Cena returned to WWE programming on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW, which marked 20 years since his debut in the company. The 16-time world champion was also a part of a backstage segment with Theory on the red brand.

