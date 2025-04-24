"I’m busy" - 2-time World Heavyweight Champion rules out WWE return

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 24, 2025 02:37 GMT
A two-time World Heavyweight Champion isn't interested in returning to WWE, at least not now. Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, recently explained why his return isn't in the cards.

The Showoff has been experiencing a late-career resurgence since being let go by the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. He won the TNA World Championship for the first time and held the title for 183 days before losing it to Joe Hendry a few months ago.

Earlier today, a user on X/Twitter asked Nic Nemeth if he would return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in a creative capacity.

The 44-year-old veteran bluntly rejected the idea, saying he is busy.

"I'm busy," Nemeth replied.

Check out his tweet below:

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) addresses one-off WWE return

A full-time WWE return may be out of the question for Nic Nemeth, but he isn't completely ruling out a one-off appearance.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the former Intercontinental Champion said he is interested in making a surprise cameo at Royal Rumble.

"A Rumble spot? Dude, that's so cool...To do something fun and wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there and kick somebody in the face, that would be awesome. But the most important thing, it would just be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That's the only reason I'd want to do it. It'd be cool to see some old friends," Nemeth said.
Several TNA stars have crossed over to WWE and vice versa as part of the working relationship between the two companies.

The most recent example was Joe Hendry, who faced Randy Orton in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 41 Night Two in Las Vegas. He also appeared on NXT the following week.

Will Nic Nemeth show up in his old stomping grounds anytime soon? Only time will tell.

