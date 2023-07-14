"I'm calling it" - Fans believe WWE is planning massive swerve for Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023

Finn Balor is hell-bent on winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, and it even caused him to get distanced from The Judgment Day temporarily. However, fans believe the company is planning a massive swerve, and The Prince might once again become a champion for less than a day.

Finn Balor has had his eyes set on the new World Heavyweight Championship ever since it arrived on Monday Night RAW following the annual Draft. However, he lost the opportunity to win the title to his long-time rival, Seth Rollins. Regardless, Balor made his mission to win the title and get revenge on The Visionary.

According to WOR, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will face each other for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Fans went wild over the report but feel that WWE is planning a massive swerve where Balor will finally get redemption only to drop the title to Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era Watch Priest cash in after the match, I’m calling it @reigns_era Watch Priest cash in after the match, I’m calling it

Damian Priest's appearance at Money in the Bank in London cost Balor the title match against The Visionary. Fans believe WWE is planning to crown The Prince only for less than a day, similar to how his first title reign ended due to injury in 2016.

Finn Balor finally reunited with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day was facing a major dilemma when Finn Balor and Damian Priest were at each other's throats during WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Earlier, Priest won the Money in the Bank Ladder match and won the contract.

However, he decided to show up during Balor's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. This appearance distracted The Prince, and he lost the match. On the RAW after the event, Balor accidentally interfered in Damian Priest's potential attempted cash-in.

The two stars have been bickering about who will go after Seth Rollins, and the two have not been on the same page in weeks. Last week, Balor and Priest talked it out and staged an attack on the World Heavyweight Champion. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to save the day.

In the main event of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day defeated the team of the World Heavyweight Champion and Tag Team Champions. Finn Balor reunited with the stable and also teamed up with Damian Priest on NXT.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

