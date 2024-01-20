"I'm coming for you Rhea Ripley" - Top WWE Superstar fires massive shots at the Women's World Champion

A WWE SmackDown Superstar's latest tweet targeting Rhea Ripley will not go down well with the Women's World Champion. Bayley, who wore Ripley's merch on the Friday night show, has now taken shots at her on Twitter.

The Role Model was in the commentary booth during WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's title defense against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. At one point, Bayley called herself the "Mami Slayer" when asked about a potential WrestleMania match against the Judgment Day member.

Following SmackDown, the 34-year-old star took to Twitter to share a picture of herself wearing Ripley's merch. She again called herself the "Mami Slayer" in the caption and added she was coming for the Women's World Champion.

"Call me the Mami Slayer. I’m coming for you Rhea Ripley. #RoyalRumble #SmackDown RheaRipley_WWE," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley is set to enter the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match next week, and according to many, she's the favorite to win the match. If she were to come on top, a showdown against Ripley at WrestleMania 40 could become a reality.

Bayley considers a potential match against Rhea Ripley as a dream clash

In her recent interview with the New York Post, Bayley opened up about the possibility of a marquee clash against The Eradicator at the Grandest Stages of Them All later this year.

The Role Model confessed that it would be a dream for her to step inside the ring with the Judgment Day member.

"If I’m able to work with her [Rhea Ripley] at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before," Bayley shared her honest thoughts on the potential matchup.

While it remains to be seen if Bayley manages to overcome 29 other women and win the Women's Royal Rumble next week, it's safe to say the teases of a match with Ripley have already gotten the fans buzzing.

