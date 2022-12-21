"I'm coming swinging" - WWE Superstar issues a warning to The Bloodline after attack on RAW

WWE Superstar Elias issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline following last night's episode of RAW.

Elias was once again attacked by The Bloodline on this week's episode of the red brand. Solo Sikoa struck Elias with his own guitar to add insult to injury. The Bloodline's enforcer brutally beat Matt Riddle down on the December 5th edition on RAW and Elias hasn't forgotten it.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, The Drifter issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

"Listen, The Bloodline, they’ve taken almost everything from me. They took my partner from me. They tried to end my career last week, and tonight, they smashed me with my own guitar. It’s ridiculous. They’re running wild and they need to be stopped. I’ll tell you what, next week, I’m showing up and I’m gonna have my guitar. So if I see The Bloodline, you better believe I’m coming swinging, especially for Solo.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Elias won't reveal which hospital WWE Superstar Ezekiel is in

Elias' younger brother Ezekiel has not appeared for a while and some have grown worried.

On RAW Talk, Elias disclosed that his younger brother was still recovering in the hospital due to an attack by Kevin Owens.

“I gotta remember Kevin Owens, too, right? You remember Kevin, he’s totally in denial about what’s going on here. He put my brother in the hospital. You know, the holidays are coming up, it’s just a sensitive time all around."

Elias was then asked which hospital Ezekiel is currently recovering in but he dodged the question by claiming he didn't want that information available to the public.

“No, I don’t want to put that out there publicly. That’s not for anyone to know but me, Cathy. Thank you so much for bringing that up". [H/T: WrestleZone]

Elias has had a bizarre 2022 in WWE. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Drifter in 2023.

Did you enjoy Ezekiel's character in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

