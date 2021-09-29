"I'm coming for the Universal Champion" - Top RAW Superstar sends a warning to Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a huge target on his back and the list of WWE Superstars who want a shot against him continues to increase. Monday Night RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre has now claimed that if he gets drafted to SmackDown, he's coming after Roman Reigns.

On this week's episode of RAW, WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event in a steel cage match. Following his successful title defense, Drew McIntyre came out on the stage and made his intentions clear to come after Big E's title.

Speaking about the same on RAW Talk, McIntyre had huge praise for Big E, claiming that he deserved to win the WWE Championship. However, he added that it's unfortunate for the WWE Champion because he's coming for his title.

"If you remember Hell in a Cell, I faced Lashley, was screwed over by Lashley and MVP and per stipulation of that match, I could no longer challenge for the WWE title so long as Lashley was WWE Champion. He finally lost it. He lost it to Big E a couple of weeks ago. Big E absolutely deserves this moment. He deserves to be WWE Champion. He has paid his dues. I've watched him through FCW, NXT, New Day, and it's really cool that Big E is WWE Champion. It's just unfortunate he's WWE Champion because I want my title back," said Drew McIntyre.

"Big E, I'm sorry mate, you're WWE Champion and I'm coming for you."

Drew McIntyre was then asked about the upcoming WWE Draft and what would happen if he gets drafted to SmackDown. After a brief pause, the RAW Superstar claimed that if he moves to the blue brand, he's coming after the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Then I'm coming for the Universal Champion," said Drew McIntyre.

WWE is locally advertising Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre on the upcoming episode of SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown will feature Night One of the WWE Draft 2021. It has also been revealed that local advertisements for the show include Roman Reigns defending his title against Drew McIntyre. It is not yet known whether this match will air on SmackDown or be a dark match for the fans in attendance. However, this has fueled speculations of McIntyre jumping over to SmackDown from RAW.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns previously faced each other at WWE Survivor Series 2020 in a "Champions vs. Champions" match as the WWE and Universal Champion respectively. After an amazing back and forth match, it was Roman Reigns who managed to pick up the victory with some heelish tactics.

