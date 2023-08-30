"I'm not crying you're crying" - Heartbreaking promo by Becky Lynch after WWE RAW goes off the air leaves fans in tears

WWE fans were left in tears following a heartbreaking promo by Becky Lynch about the late Bray Wyatt after RAW went off the air.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Lynch won in a Falls Count Anywhere bout against Zoey Stark. Even though it was more of a two-on-one match as Trish Stratus was getting involved throughout the bout, The Man managed to come out victorious.

However, after the match ended and RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch paid an emotional tribute to late superstar Bray Wyatt. She talked about how The Eater of Worlds helped her during her early days in the business.

The Man recently took to Twitter to post a video where she can be seen talking about Wyatt. Fans were left in tears when they saw the emotional tribute and shared their thoughts about the story.

One fan quoted Lynch and wrote that they got emotional while watching the tribute.

A fan thanked the RAW star for sharing her story about Bray and also said that they loved it.

Another fan tweeted that they loved Lynch's tribute to the late superstar, which left them in tears.

Another fan said that they thought the story was beautiful.

One fan thanked Lynch for telling the story and proving why Bray was one of a kind.

A fan wrote that Bray Wyatt would have been proud of Becky Lynch and also said that they liked the candid story.

Becky Lynch said she is "sick of seeing" Trish Stratus' face in WWE

Recently, on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch said that she would defeat Trish Stratus at Payback so that the latter could "get the hell out" of WWE. She added that she was sick of seeing the Hall of Famer's face in the company.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said.

It remains to be seen how the feud between Lynch and Stratus will end as they are set to collide at Payback in a Steel Cage bout.

What do you think about Becky's tribute to Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

