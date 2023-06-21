"I'm that damn good" - 38-year-old star makes bold claim after surprising return on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar recently admitted that he learned from his mistakes during his last run on RAW and has returned on a mission.

Tommaso Ciampa returned from injury during WWE RAW last night in Cleveland. He interrupted The Miz and then defeated the former WWE Champion with ease in a singles match. His former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, is from Cleveland too but was not booked on last night's show.

Ciampa was interviewed after the match last night backstage and noted that he has had plenty of time to think about the mistakes he has made in the past.

"I’m that damn good on the microphone, I’m that damn good in the ring, and last time I was in WWE, last time I was on Monday Night RAW, I made a lot of mistakes that I had 275 days to think about every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes, if you want things right, you do it yourself," said Ciampa. [H/T: Fightful]

Tommaso Ciampa wants to accomplish everything in WWE

Tommaso Ciampa has renewed energy upon his return to the company and has his sights set on accomplishing everything he possibly can.

The veteran had been out of action for nine months after undergoing hip surgery but has returned with a lengthy list of goals. During his backstage interview last night after RAW, Ciampa said that he has had his eye on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship and wants to wrestle at every major show he can.

"I’ve had my eyes on Seth’s gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it. You want to know what I want? You want to know what Tomasso Ciampa wants? I want it all. I want Monday Night Raw, I want SmackDown, I want every premium live event, I want Money in the Bank, I want the briefcase, I want SummerSlam, I want Survivor Series, I want the Royal Rumble," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Tommaso Ciampa is a very talented superstar who simply has been unable to stay healthy during his time in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Champion will get his wish and will be featured prominently moving forward on television.

