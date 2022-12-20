"I'm dedicated to this brand" - NXT star Edris Enofe gets a giant WWE logo tattoo on his chest

NXT star Edris Enofe revealed today that he has gotten a giant WWE logo tattooed on his chest.

He signed with the company last year and has been very impressive in NXT thus far. Edris apparently plans on staying with the company for a very long time based on his new tattoo.

Edris took to Twitter today to reveal a gigantic WWE logo tattooed on his chest. The tattoo certainly looks real and will be impossible to miss next time Enofe is featured on NXT. Hopefully, Enofe has a long career in the company and will never come to regret his decision.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® at Caesars!

Edris Enofa claims former WWE Superstar does move better than Kenny Omega

Edris Enofa is a man who speaks his mind and recently claimed that former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's knee strike finisher was better than former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's V-Trigger.

Mandy Rose entered last Tuesday's show as the reigning NXT Women's Champion for 413 days. She lost the title to Roxanne Perez in the main event and then lost her job the following day. The company reportedly felt they had no choice due to the premium content on her subscription service.

Despite her release, Mandy still showed what she was capable of inside the wrestling ring during her dominant title reign. During a recent edition of NXT, Mandy Rose hit an awesome knee strike outside the ring and Enofe claimed that the 32-year-old performed the move better than Omega.

"Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! 👏🏾👏🏾 Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious," tweeted Enofe.

Edris continued to rile up wrestling fans on social media and claimed he created a new move called the "E-Trigger".

Edris has performed well in NXT and could wind up on the main roster one day. Time will tell if he ever gets to show off the logo on RAW or SmackDown.

Do you think Enofa will come to regret his new tattoo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes