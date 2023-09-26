"I'm definitely not going to stop" - 25-year-old star makes bold claim following WWE release

A released WWE Superstar has vowed to keep chasing her dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

WWE's merger with UFC became official on September 12, resulting in many layoffs behind the scenes and numerous talents being cut from the main roster and NXT.

Alexis Gray was one of the stars who was let go during the recent wave of WWE releases following the merger. The 25-year-old spoke with Steve Fall of Wrestling News and shared that she plans on continuing to pursue a career in wrestling.

"Currently, I'm going to try to find a wrestling school because I'm definitely not going to stop. I definitely have to show you guys what I look like in that ring. That is probably the main thing that I think is so heavy on my heart, the fact that I had so much planned, and now it's even more postponed," said Alexis Gray.

Alexis Gray noted that she is going to find a great wrestling school and reach out to her peers in the industry to help her move forward.

"But I mean, the wait is gonna be worth it. I'm more excited. The more I wait, the more ideas I get, the more anxious I get, the more excited I get, the more passionate I get about the sport. I'm just ready. I'm so ready looking forward to the future trying to find a great school. I'm just reaching out to a lot of the ladies in wrestling," she added. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Alexis Gray thought she was going to be released from WWE following the merger

WWE and UFC have merged to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings.

The merger represents an exciting new era for the promotion and could lead to more stars from UFC extending their careers as superstars moving forward. However, the merger led to the company cutting talent, and Alexis Gray was, unfortunately, one of the stars released.

During her conversation with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Alexis Gray admitted that many stars thought they would be let go following the merger. She noted that things were just starting to make sense to her when she was released.

"I honestly think a lot of us had that mindset. I personally did have that thought in the back of my mind, but because I was so new, I kind of didn't accept that maybe I was a part of the people that were gonna get laid off. So when I did get the call, it was baffling to me. I had a plan, you know. I felt like things were finally making sense in the company. I felt like I understood what they were requesting of us, to just be cut off right, immediately, as I understood it, so it was a lot. It was crazy," said Alexis Gray. [H/T: Wrestling News]

There were a lot of stars with bright futures let go by WWE this week. It will be interesting to see if Alexis Gray gets another shot in the Stamford-based compnay sometime down the line.

