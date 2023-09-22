Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the most important stories from the wrestling world.

WWE has shaken up the roster following mass releases. Apart from NXT, veteran main roster stars Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and several other stars have been released.

Elsewhere, Mansoor shared a story of how Vince McMahon almost fired LA Knight. Additionally, The Rock has sent a message after seeing the news of the releases.

Let's take a look at what's happening in the wrestling world.

#3 The Rock sends a message to Dolph Ziggler and other released WWE stars

Although The Rock returned last Friday in a memorable moment for WWE, only a week later, fans are in shock after multiple releases by the company.

The legend had something to say to the released stars and noted that it was a very tough day. He also said that he would always be a supporter and fan of Dolph Ziggler.

"Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he [and everyone] does next… #onward."

Alongside The Rock, the wrestling world would look forward to seeing what the released stars will do next.

#2 LA Knight was almost fired by Vince McMahon, according to Mansoor

After the news of their release broke, Mansoor and Mace took to Twitch and spoke about how close LA Knight was to being fired when he was part of Maximum Male Models.

They claimed Vince McMahon didn't enjoy his Max Dupri character and wanted him to change it more.

“He was going to get fired. He was this close to getting let go. For whatever reason Vince hated his Max Dupri vignettes. He wanted him to be a sniveling little scummy agent. He’s a chad! He’s a jacked chad. So that was never the right role for him.” (19:09 – 19:39)

Eventually, though, he found his footing and got over what he had before starting his solo run in WWE.

#1 Every superstar released by the company

Several stars have been let go by the company over the day. Here are the names that are known so far:

Top Dolla

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Yulissa Leon

Dana Brooke

Dabba Kato

Elias

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Mace

Mansoor

Emma

Aliyah

Shanky

Shelton Benjamin

Quincy Elliot

Bryson Montana

Kevin Ventura-Cortez

Alexis Gray

Daniel McArthur

The atmosphere backstage is reportedly very unhappy as of this moment.

With SmackDown taking place tomorrow, fans will be waiting to see if the show will have any update on the situation.

