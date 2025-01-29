  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Xavier Woods
  • "I'm disgusted" - Xavier Woods sends message to 50-year-old WWE RAW star

"I'm disgusted" - Xavier Woods sends message to 50-year-old WWE RAW star

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Jan 29, 2025 16:23 GMT
Xavier Woods is former WWE King of the Ring. [Images via WWE.com]
Xavier Woods is a former WWE King of the Ring. [Images via: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods left no stone unturned in the public display of his heel persona. He fired shots at a 50-year-old superstar after this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the January 27, 2025, installment of the red brand, The New Day member faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Even though Woods returned to his hometown of Atlanta, the crowd was not behind him.

At one point during the contest, the former King of the Ring briefly turned his attention to his family members at ringside. They were sporting "New Day sucks" merchandise, a clear dig at Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's past actions against the former WWE Champion Big E. Seizing this momentary distraction, Rey Mysterio capitalized on the situation and defeated the 38-year-old star with a spectacular 619 finisher.

also-read-trending Trending

On X (fkaTwitter), Xavier Woods revealed that his admiration for the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has turned to disgust.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I used to be inspired by @reymysterio but now I'm disgusted. Also, i look great," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Bill Apter comments on Xavier Woods' possible career-altering moment on WWE RAW

The December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW featured a 10th anniversary celebration of The New Day. While fans anticipated a potential split between Woods and Kingston, the duo unexpectedly kicked Big E out of the faction.

The wrestling world is not ready to forgive The New Day's actions. Both Kingston and Woods' family members have turned their backs on them. Veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that Xavier Woods' family turning on him in the storyline would likely be the biggest slap in the face he could receive, something he would never forget.

"Probably the biggest slap in the face he could've gotten. More than the wrestlers, his own family turning on him? Something he'll never forget in [the] storyline."

Only time will tell if The New Day duo will show up in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी