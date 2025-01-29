"I'm disgusted" - Xavier Woods sends message to 50-year-old WWE RAW star

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods left no stone unturned in the public display of his heel persona. He fired shots at a 50-year-old superstar after this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the January 27, 2025, installment of the red brand, The New Day member faced Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Even though Woods returned to his hometown of Atlanta, the crowd was not behind him.

At one point during the contest, the former King of the Ring briefly turned his attention to his family members at ringside. They were sporting "New Day sucks" merchandise, a clear dig at Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's past actions against the former WWE Champion Big E. Seizing this momentary distraction, Rey Mysterio capitalized on the situation and defeated the 38-year-old star with a spectacular 619 finisher.

On X (fkaTwitter), Xavier Woods revealed that his admiration for the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has turned to disgust.

"I used to be inspired by @reymysterio but now I'm disgusted. Also, i look great," he wrote.

Bill Apter comments on Xavier Woods' possible career-altering moment on WWE RAW

The December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW featured a 10th anniversary celebration of The New Day. While fans anticipated a potential split between Woods and Kingston, the duo unexpectedly kicked Big E out of the faction.

The wrestling world is not ready to forgive The New Day's actions. Both Kingston and Woods' family members have turned their backs on them. Veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that Xavier Woods' family turning on him in the storyline would likely be the biggest slap in the face he could receive, something he would never forget.

"Probably the biggest slap in the face he could've gotten. More than the wrestlers, his own family turning on him? Something he'll never forget in [the] storyline."

Only time will tell if The New Day duo will show up in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

