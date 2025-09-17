"I'm done" - Bayley sends cryptic message after WWE RAW return

Bayley returned on this week's WWE RAW, where she brought back her iconic Hugger persona. While fans were also expecting her to make a cameo at NXT: Homecoming, The Role Model wasn't anywhere to be seen. However, she put out a bunch of tweets during the episode, reminiscing about her time on the brand.The former Women's World Champion came to the rescue of her former rival, Lyra Valkyria, on RAW by attacking Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. She then proceeded to hug everyone, including the broadcasters and officials. Bayley's Hugger persona, which she popularized in NXT, would have generated a thunderous pop at Homecoming had she made an appearance at the show.Though that didn't happen, she did share a bunch of throwback pictures of her time in NXT on her X account recently, with a melancholic and cryptic message.Check it out below:&quot;I’m done for.#NXTHomecoming,&quot; tweeted The Role Model.Vince Russo praised Bayley for her work on WWE RAWVince Russo, who's quite vocal about his dislike of WWE's programming, offered some rare praise to Bayley on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. Russo stated that even though there was little chance this new career trajectory would do her any good, he applauded The Role Model's commitment to the character on TV.&quot;As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Bayley now as she's likely to kickstart a feud with the Judgment Day following the events on WWE RAW.