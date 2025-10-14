"I'm not done with you" - Cardi B warned by WWE star

A WWE star has warned rapper Cardi B. The singer recently hosted SummerSlam and has had a few exchanges on social media with some wrestlers from the Stamford-based promotion.One name that has continued to butt heads with the popular singer is former Women's World Champion Naomi. Ahead of SummerSlam, she declared &quot;war&quot; against Cardi B and now has warned the rapper.Taking to X/Twitter, Naomi said that the Grammy-winning artist's new album, Am I the Drama? is good, but she is looking forward to seeing her in the ring.&quot;@iamcardib this new album is so 🔥 but I’m not done with you😈. After we have our babies I better see your scary a⚠️⚠️ in the ring 2027 hahhahahahahahahahhahahahahhahaaha,&quot; she wrote.Notably, both Naomi and Cardi B are pregnant, and it seems like any match between the two will have to wait a while. But it looks like the WWE star is eager to see the &quot;I Like It&quot; singer in a WWE ring at one point.Naomi is currently away from WWE after she announced her pregnancy following SummerSlam, but she continues to be active on social media.Previously, she threatened to wrap up Cardi B in caution tape when she gets her hands on the singer.Cardi B teased getting involved in action at SummerSlamAhead of SummerSlam, there was plenty of speculation around Cardi B getting involved in some action at the premium live event.Even WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H teased that it would be difficult to stop her if she wants to get in the ring. The singer even teased working with Bianca Belair before the Biggest Party of the Summer, but nothing materialized. As fans know, WWE isn't going to shy away from having a top celebrity wrestle at one of their events.Getting the &quot;WAP&quot; singer in the ring is an enticing money-making prospect for the promotion, and it just remains to be seen how and when those plans are put together in the future.