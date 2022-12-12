"I'm not doubting Big John" - Released star on John Cena possibly replacing WWE legend at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

EC3 recently commented on the possibility of John Cena replacing The Rock if The Brahma Bull cannot appear at next year's WrestleMania 39.

Next year's edition of WrestleMania Hollywood is one of the most highly anticipated ones in the show's history for a number of reasons. The biggest of them is for the rumored return of The Rock, who could challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his cousin Roman Reigns at the event.

However, since The Great One's schedule is more often than not packed, it's not yet confirmed if he will compete at WrestleMania. In such a case, WWE would have to bring in a performer who, if not more, could at least match the level of hype and frenzy The Rock's return could generate.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed the possibility of John Cena returning at WrestleMania 39. He pointed out that since Cena and The Tribal Chief competed at SummerSlam 2021, it may not generate the same hype as a potential The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match.

"Novelty isn't as much with him as it is with The Rock because we just had Cena and Reigns (SummerSlam 2021). I mean, I'm not doubting Big John, don't get me wrong, but The Rock's the one who could do it. If he's gonna do it, it's not for anybody but himself and possibly the family lineage," said EC3. (6:04 - 6:24)

John Cena is rumored to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

While a rematch with Roman Reigns is unlikely to materialize, WWE already seems to be working out a few plans for Cena at WrestleMania 39. As per a recent report, the promotion has decided Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Austin Theory as potential opponents for the 16-time WWE Champion at the Show of Shows.

Out of them, Logan Paul is most likely to face John Cena, followed by LA Knight and then Austin Theory. Regardless of whom he faces, it's safe to say the mere presence of Cena at the show could result in fans erupting in joy.

Whom do you want John Cena to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

