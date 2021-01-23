"I'm ending the streak" - Top Champion claims he will break Goldberg's new WWE streak (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is back in the mix yet again and is all set to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble 2021 later this month. Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview where he claimed that he will end Goldberg's recent streak of returning and winning world titles.

"No matter what anyone might think or anyone might say about Goldberg, look at what's happened every time he's returned to the company. He keeps himself in shape, he's an animal, he's explosive, he ran through Brock Lesnar, won the Universal Championship, he ran through The Fiend and won the Universal Championship. He's on a new streak where he comes back to the company and he wins the title and so I'm looking to end that new streak he's on right now. He comes back, he can fight me at the rumble but with all the respect in the world for him, and it hurts me to say it, but Goldberg I'm going to have to kick your head off and beat you because you ain't winning my title. I'm ending the streak."

You can catch the entire interview with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre here.

Goldberg's recent world title victories in WWE

It was in 2017 when Goldberg returned and challenged the then Universal Champion Kevin Owens. At Fastlane 2017, the WWE Hall of Famer defeated Owens to win the Universal title for the first time. Last year, Goldberg returned to WWE and challenged 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for his Universal title. At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg became the first WWE Superstar to pin The Fiend and subsequently won his second Universal title.

Goldberg returning this year and challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021 almost seems like a deja vu, and it is to be seen whether the WWE Hall of Famer can continue his 'new streak'.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to appear next week at WWE Superstar Spectacle. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

