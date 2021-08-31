"I'm extremely happy for him" - Drew McIntyre says it was an honor to put over top Champion

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said it was an honor to put over Bobby Lashley during their feud this year.

McIntyre and Lashley had an intense rivalry over the WWE Championship, and they fought each other three times over the course of 2021, starting with WrestleMania 37. Their second battle involved former WWE star Braun Strowman in an incredible Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash. The feud ended at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, where The All Mighty defeated McIntyre once again. The defeat also meant that the Scotsman couldn't challenge the WWE Title while Lashley is the Champion.

McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated discussing his new stint as the Brand Ambassador for Special Olympics and opening up on his rivalry with the current WWE Champion.

The Scotsman believed that the rivalry was an opportunity to elevate Bobby Lashley and establish him as a physically dominant champion. The Scottish Warrior acknowledged that Lashley had paid his dues and deserved to succeed as WWE Champion.

“I had an opportunity to help cement Bobby as champion, and to do that for a top-level performer was an honor. I’m extremely happy for him, he’s someone that earned and deserves all his success,” said Drew McIntyre.

Speaking about what it means to be the newest Champion Ambassador for @SpecialOlympics and work alongside SO athletes, #WWERaw Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE tells @SINow, “The positivity and enthusiasm has changed my life.”https://t.co/ywNv4wMU7r — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 30, 2021

Drew McIntyre wants to set the tone for physicality in WWE

Drew McIntyre stated he wanted to be the standard-bearer for hard-hitting matches in the WWE. McIntyre revealed that it was hard to follow up on Becky's return at SummerSlam, but he wanted to send a different message during his match with Jinder Mahal. The Scottish Warrior added that he wanted the audience to see two men ready to go to war during his SummerSlam encounter.

Drew also spoke about his recent program with Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and Damian Priest. He mentioned that it was an honor to be working with three top athletes on Raw.

