"I’m familiar with your game" - Fans claim WWE star can't "fool" them about CM Punk's rumored return

Edge’s recent AEW debut has gotten fans to believe that CM Punk will return to WWE soon. Corey Graves recently tried to cover up a hint he had dropped possibly regarding Punk’s return, and now fans believe that he’s trying to throw them off.

Lately, Seth Rollins and Corey Graves seem to be dropping some hints regarding CM Punk’s return to WWE for weeks. It looks like they have ramped it up after Edge made his AEW debut a couple of weeks ago.

Punk was released from AEW after he successfully defended his title against Samoa Joe at All In 2023. He got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which ultimately led to his exit from the company.

Many fans believe that The Best in the World may be heading back to WWE as early as Survivor Series in Chicago. Corey Graves recently quoted a line from The Usual Suspects on an episode of RAW, and fans quickly figured out that it was the same line Punk had used during his time in Ring of Honor for one of his iconic promos.

Graves recently took to Twitter to question fans whether they’d seen The Usual Suspects. However, many fans think that Graves is now trying to throw them off, and fool them as Punk could return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

It’s been nine years since CM Punk last appeared in WWE. He had his differences with the management at the time and left on bad terms.

However, things have changed ever since, as the company has undergone a massive change. Triple H is now leading the creative team, and Punk could decide to come back under his leadership and vision.

Some WWE stars may not be willing to face CM Punk

A section of the wrestling industry wants to see CM Punk return to WWE for a final run. However, some superstars may not be in favor of facing him if he returns to the Stamford-based faction.

Roman Reigns is one of the top names who may not want to work with The Best in the World if the latter heads back for another run. Another top star who has the same views is AJ Styles.

On a Twitch stream in 2020, The Phenomenal One spoke about the potential of facing off against CM Punk in the company. Here is what he had to say:

"Nope," Styles said about a possible match between the two. "That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan."

These factors could play a major role in the company’s decision to re-sign The Straight-Edge Superstar to the company. One will have to wait and see if he does come back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in WWE soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

