"I'm not a fan" - Controversial WWE star reveals unique tactic he uses to learn from John Cena

While John Cena is a beloved WWE Superstar today, he has certainly had his detractors in the past. It seems SmackDown's own Grayson Waller falls under the latter category, but he has also expressed a level of respect for the 16-time world champion.

The Aussie recently touched upon his Money in the Bank moment with The Cenation Leader on July 1st inside The O2 Arena.

Speaking on After The Bell, Grayson Waller called it a "surreal" moment, while also detailing that he has no intentions to play nice with the legend. Instead, he'd rather stand opposite him every chance he gets. According to the 33-year-old, there is no point in looking up to the global superstar as a hero:

“I think the word I’d use is surreal. Obviously, being a wrestling fan growing up, John Cena is, many people say, the greatest of all time, so being across from him is wild, especially in the O2," Waller said. "When I got in there with John, I didn’t look at it like a huge opportunity for me, I get to be across from — I’m not a fan." [H/T: Fightful]

Waller continued:

"I don’t want his autographs, I don’t want his merch. My way to learn from John isn’t by sitting backstage with him and kissing his a**. My way to learn from John is being across from him and going against him, so when I got in there with him, I looked at him as every other opponent I'm in there with. I didn’t look at him as a hero or anything like that because I think that’s when you operate at a different level and you’re not your best.”

John Cena will once again stand in a WWE ring opposite Grayson Waller

On the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the braggadocious Aussie has invited the 16-time world champion on to his talk show - The Grayson Waller Effect.

Despite representing WWE at multiple events during his most recent run, John Cena has yet to have a televised match. With the history between him and Waller, it wouldn't be a total surprise if the creative team books to go 1-on-1. Not to mention, the NXT import has recently joined forces with the man who beat Cena at WrestleMania 39 - Austin Theory.

