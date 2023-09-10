John Cena's rival takes a personal dig ahead of his WWE return 

John Cena's return to WWE in 2023 was met with a mixed reception on the Road to WrestleMania 39. While he is one of the most beloved names in the company, his match against then-United States Champion Austin Theory at The Show of Shows didn't benefit either star. Theory's new ally, Grayson Waller, recently took shots at the veteran via Twitter.

Cena surprised fans at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England, by making an unannounced appearance. He also had a physical altercation with Grayson Waller after briefly exchanging words.

Grayson Waller will host The Grayson Waller Effect this week on SmackDown with The Cenation Leader as his esteemed guest. Ahead of the veteran's return to the blue brand, The Aussie Icon took a jab at John Cena's acting career as he tweeted:

"It’s inspiring that @JohnCena still has time to give back to the WWE Universe. Especially with his incredibly busy schedule following every flop on Twitter," Waller wrote, presumably about a few of Cena's movies that did not perform well at the box office.

John Cena is set to feature regularly on the blue brand over the next several weeks. At Payback 2023, he donned the role of a special guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz.

John Cena's WWE rivals have apparently formed a tag team

Austin Theory does not waste a single opportunity to remind fans that he pinned John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 26-year-old WWE star interrupted LA Knight's latest promo alongside Grayson Waller. The heel duo has seemingly formed an alliance and could be aiming to take down some top babyfaces.

Despite having The Aussie Icon in his corner, Theory lost a one-on-one contest to The Megastar this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Will The Cenation Leader's interactions with the aforementioned superstars soon translate to a match?