"I'm feeling awesome" – Former World Champion willing to return at Royal Rumble for first WWE match in 9 years

WWE Royal Rumble is just a few days away, and the excitement is palpable regarding the surprise returns. Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently opened up about returning for the Rumble and confirmed that he would be available for a potential appearance.

RVD last showed up for the company in 2021 during his Hall of Fame induction. The legendary star's last in-ring run happened in 2014 where he worked his final match against Seth Rollins before returning to the independent circuit.

While the former ECW Champion has not worked a match this year, he is still a semi-active performer who stepped into the ring for a singles match in December 2022. RVD himself claims that he is in fine physical condition to compete, and we're sure most fans wouldn't mind seeing him in an official WWE match for the first time in almost nine years.

Interestingly enough, RVD has not entered a Royal Rumble contest since the 2009 edition, and he would certainly love to get a taste of the match again. Here's what RVD told Steve Fall on The Ten Count:

"That would be cool. I've got no plans to share with you. All I can say is I'm feeling awesome." [3:44 - 4:00]

"I was really proud of what they told about me" – RVD on his WWE documentary

Van Dam is amongst the most innovative wrestlers in history and was rightfully featured as part of the company's Icons documentary series. While RVD experienced the enviable moment of winning a World Title, he couldn't remain at the top of the card for long.

Despite his struggles in WWE, RVD was happy with how the company showcased his legacy to fans.The 52-year-old legend explained that, unlike many other wrestlers, he wasn't as hungry to be a main eventer and was comfortable taking a more relaxed approach towards the business.

Rob Van Dam would not be disheartened if he never wrestles again for WWE, as he is pretty satisfied with how his career has panned out.

The veteran continued:

"I always say I think they got my story pretty good. I was really proud of what they told about me not really wanting it enough, and really that is a setback if you want a bunch of hungry people that are willing to prove how hungry they are. And then you've got someone that's comfortable. Not hungry; cool to be here, could take it or leave it; all good, balanced. You don't have anything to hang over my head and hurt me with and use as leverage. That's me." [From 4:01 onwards]

Would you like to see RVD return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Here are 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble you might not know about:

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes