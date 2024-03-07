"I'm free that day" - After Cody Rhodes, 25-time champion teases WrestleMania match against The Rock

Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match, something that The Great One declined in favor of a tag team match also involving Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. On the latest edition of Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, a legendary 25-time champion also teased a match against The Great One. This challenge was from John Cena.

The Rock is expected to be on the next two episodes of WWE SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania 40, where it looks like he will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Cody and Rollins win, then there will be zero Bloodline interference during the main event of Night Two, whereas if Roman and The Rock win, the main event of Night Two will be a Bloodline rules match. There has been no details as to what that actually is.

25-time champion John Cena appeared on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon yet again, first telling Jimmy and the audience that he doesn't know yet about a possible third match against The Rock - a statement that took the wind out of the studio audience.

"WrestleMania 40 - They're going to keep talking until it happens, we don't know yet. That was not satisfactory. We just took the wind out of here. Do you want me to make a promise I can't keep? You want me to write a cheque I can't cash?" (2:49-3:06)

He then went on to tease the match by stating that he is free on the days of WrestleMania 40.

"I know exactly where it is. I'm free that day. I'm just saying." (3:19-3:26)

Cody Rhodes and The Rock will be in the same arena on WWE SmackDown

For the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock will all be in the same arena.

Cody and Seth Rollins didn't officially answer the challenge issued by The Brahma Bull. Instead, they will be going to WWE SmackDown this week to have what will be a tense confrontation with The Bloodline.

The numbers game surely won't be in their favor, but that isn't something they are unaware of. Fans expect the WrestleMania 40 Night One main event to be made official this Friday night.

