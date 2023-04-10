"I’m not fu**ing fighting him for less than five million dollars" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls when Vince McMahon had asked him to face popular boxer

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently opened up about how Vince McMahon once asked him to face Mike Tyson.

Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the sport's history. He held the Undisputed World Heavyweight Boxing Championship between 1987 and 1990. On the other hand, Nash is among the most influential performers in pro wrestling, having held numerous titles in addition to being a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Nash recently detailed his reaction to McMahon asking him to lock horns with Iron Mike in 1995. The former nWo member also mentioned that he had requested WWE's Executive Chairman to pay him five million dollars if he wanted him to face Tyson.

"I said, ‘I’m not fu*king fighting him for less than five million dollars. We go back & forth. Then he clears his throat & says, ‘By the way, you’re going to drop the belt to Bret at Survivor Series.'" (H/T- Wrestlelamia.co.uk)

Vince Russo criticized Vince McMahon's new look

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized McMahon's new look.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned how "ridiculous" McMahon looked with his mustache.

"The guy looks freaking ridiculous. I mean, I'm sorry, bro. Literally. This is nothing I'm saying behind his back. If I were ever to run into him, my first question would be literally like, 'Bro, what are we doing here?' I mean, come on, man."

The veteran added that McMahon probably considered himself 'Immortal Vince McMahon,' similar to Hulk Hogan's character 'The Immortal Hulk Hogan' in the 1980s.

"The Immortal Hulk Hogan, bro, that came from Vince McMahon. It was the Immortal Vince McMahon. Vince thought he was immortal. 'You're not allowed to sneeze. There is no sickness. I don't wear a coat in the winter.' Vince McMahon thought he was immortal. There's only one problem with that, bro. You can work out until the cows come home. You can be Jack LaLanne and work out until you're 90 years old, but every morning when you're getting up and that mug is in the mirror, and your hair's getting silver, and everything's falling, there's no working out the face."

It would be interesting to see what plans McMahon has in mind after WWE's merger with UFC.

