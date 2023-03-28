"I'm glad that's gone," "Massive W" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H making major change to a gimmick match for WrestleMania 39

Triple H has often made fans happy under his new regime as he has made changes that catered to the audience and enhanced the product over the past few months. Fans were extremely ecstatic upon finding out about the return of the original Hell in a Cell design for WrestleMania 39.
In 2018, Vince McMahon replaced the original Hell in a Cell structure with a newer model which received extreme criticism from fans due to the jarring red color instead of the classic silver. After nearly five years on the main roster, the old design is set to return to the Grandest Stage of them All.
According to a recent report, the classic Hell in a Cell structure was seen getting constructed for the event where Edge will take on 'The Demon' Finn Balor. Fans rejoiced at the return of the gimmick match at the Showcase of the Immortals in its full glory.
It will be interesting to see if this change to the gimmick match is a one-off for the event or will the company allow the old design for matches in the near future as well.
Triple H recently brought back WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE over Hell in a Cell event
Last year, Triple H took over the creative and became the Chief Content Officer of the company following the shocking departure of Vince McMahon from WWE. He then later made several creative changes to the product.
One major change that came was retiring the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event from the company. However, Triple H decided to keep the gimmick match in WWE for personal rivalries and grudge matches.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the PLE will be replaced by the returning King of the Ring PLE with the addition of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which will take place in Saudi Arabia.
In 2021, the old regime introduced the Queen's Crown tournament alongside the returning KOTR. However, the matches did not exceed expectations, and the entire tournament ended in less than twenty minutes.
