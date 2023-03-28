WWE is reportedly making a fan-favorite change in Edge's upcoming match at WrestleMania 39

WWE is all set for WrestleMania 39 and Edge will face one of his biggest rivals inside the most gruesome structure namely, Hell in a Cell, at SoFi Stadium. According to a new report, the company is bringing back the original structure and ditching the red color for the upcoming Hell in a Cell match.

In 2018, Vince McMahon decided to redesign and change the iconic Hell in a Cell structure and tried to make it safer and visually appealing by adding the color red to the layout. The change was negatively received by the company as fans were not happy with the redesign as it lost some of its impact.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE is reportedly bringing back the fan-favorite original Hell in a Cell structure for the upcoming bout between 'The Demon' Finn Balor and Edge for their grudge match at WrestleMania 39.

Fans have been urging Triple H to bring back the old structure and it looks like we're days away from the return of the original Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania.

Edge's former WWE mentor Gangrel is reportedly set to appear at WrestleMania 39

In his early days in WWE, Edge and Christian joined Gangrel and formed The Brood. The trio had a spooky gimmick which they eventually managed to get over amongst the fans.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Gangrel is set to return to WWE to align with his former protégé. The report also states that Gangrel could be involved in some capacity during the match. Check it out:

"Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania."

It will be interesting to see the return of the original Hell in a Cell and the return of Gangrel to assist the Rated-R Superstar against The Judgment Day.

