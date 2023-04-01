"I'm gonna fu*k you up" - Logan Paul threatens to destroy wrestlers if they confront him backstage in WWE

Logan Paul isn't messing around with professional wrestling and is willing to step up to wrestlers if he gets confronted backstage.

The YouTuber will be in action at WrestleMania 39 as he will take on Seth Rollins in a highly awaited singles match between the two.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Logan spoke about the treatment he has received backstage at WWE from other superstars in the company.

"Yeah, I would say yeah, and if they don't respect me they're definitely not saying it to my face. I'm not a professional in that regard, like you got a problem with me and you wanna say something, I'm gonna fu*k you up, I don't give a fu*k. Like respect me as a man or get out of my face," said Logan.

Paul further mentioned that he isn't willing to entertain stars or veterans by getting in his face and confronting him about the business.

"If I get tested backstage, it was like, 'Hey, this is our sport, young man'. Like, get the fu*k out of my face, I'm not playing these games. I just won't but I think I've put in the work to earn respect," added The YouTuber. [From 08:46 to 09:25]

Seth Rollins took a dig at Logan Paul ahead of their match

Seth Rollins took shots at Logan Paul before their clash at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview on KTLA 5, the former Universal Champion claimed that Logan has a "punchable" face.

The Visionary further took a dig at Logan's brother Jake Paul and said this:

"He's [Logan Paul] got a very punchable face to be fair. Both of the Paul brothers are very punchable faces, personalities, the whole deal. This Saturday, April 1st, it's actually Logan Paul's birthday. So, I've got a nice little birthday present here in a box."

Rollins added:

"I think there's a lot of good, nice, kind, sweet folks here in WWE who you don't want to hurt. You don't want to lay a finger on them. Logan Paul, not one of those people. It's gonna feel real good to lay into him when I get the chance on Saturday."

Are you excited about Rollins vs. Paul? Sound off in the comment section below.

