"I'm gonna give respect where respect is earned" - John Cena heaps massive praise on former WWE rival

John Cena spoke highly about his former WWE rival Batista (Dave Bautista) recently. He praised the latter for his incredible range as an actor.

The duo made a name for themselves in the Stamford-based company before becoming massive movie stars. The Animal's last feud was with John Cena before he quit WWE in 2010 on an episode of RAW. He returned a few years later and had his retirement match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, which he lost.

John Cena recently sat down with actor Idris Alba on GOAT Talk (via Complex). When he was asked who the best wrestler-turned-actor was, The Cenation Leader said it was none other than Batista:

"I’m gonna give respect where respect is earned, going Dave Bautista. The dude has range and now has like transformed his whole body. The stuff he’s about to do, look out for Dave Bautista. The stuff he’s already done is incredible. But as far as wrestler-turned-actor with the range, you know me, I’m just d*ck jokes, that’s it. Dave’s got range," said Cena. (6:04-6:26)

John Cena on how he would feel after his last WWE match

The 17-time world champion is currently enjoying his last run in WWE as a heel, and has already shared the ring with a lot of top stars. During a recent appearance on UK's This Morning, John Cena commented on how he would feel after his last match in WWE.

"Honestly, I feel great. I think I'll be able to tell you how I felt when it's January and it's all done. But gosh, I'm looking forward to the next appearance and the next one. We got 15 dates left, I had 36 for the whole year. So, we're halfway there and the audience has been great. We've been making some compelling TV. I'm really excited to see how it ends," Cena stated.

The reigning WWE Champion recently defeated CM Punk at Night of Champions and retained his title. It'll be interesting to see who he faces next.

