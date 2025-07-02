John Cena breaks character after huge WWE controversy

Since turning heel earlier this year at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, John Cena has portrayed a different on-screen persona than the one fans are used to seeing. While he has made appearances outside of WWE, he has done well to keep up with his drastic character change.

In his promos, he has targeted the fans, and his actions in the ring have been a significant departure from the all-conquering babyface we had grown accustomed to. Despite this, there have been moments where we get a glimpse of the man behind the performer playing this new villainous version of John Cena.

During an appearance on UK's This Morning, Cena had a casual conversation about his new action-comedy Heads of State. He also opened up on his retirement tour, saying he will be hanging up his wrestling boots for good and won't be stepping back in the ring. During the show, the legend was asked how he would feel after his last match, to which The Champ had a heartfelt admission.

"Honestly, I feel great. I think I'll be able to tell you how I felt when it's January and it's all done. But gosh, I'm looking forward to the next appearance and the next one. We got 15 dates left, I had 36 for the whole year. So, we're halfway there and the audience has been great. We've been making some compelling TV. I'm really excited to see how it ends," John Cena stated.

Cena is slated to next appear on the July 18 edition of SmackDown. With a limited number of dates left in his WWE stint, Cena will look to leave a lasting impression on the fans.

While his last match might still be some time away, it will be interesting to see if he will turn face one last time before calling it a day.

Despite being on a heel run, his popularity remains strong as ever.

Saudi Arabia honored John Cena with a special gift

During the Night of Champions weekend in Saudi Arabia, a heel Cena was completely embraced by the WWE fans. Moreover, the 17-time world champion was honored with a special gift to commemorate his last year as an active wrestler.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, shared a video on X/Twitter of Cena receiving an engraved sword and plaque.

The gift carried Cena's name and had the words "THE LAST TIME IS NOW!" engraved. John Cena will continue his retirement tour and is scheduled to defend his title at SummerSlam in August, with Cody Rhodes set to challenge him.

