"This is for sure the end for me" - Top WWE Superstar on retirement

"Never say never" is an age-old cliché in pro wrestling, especially in WWE. There is always a chance a star will return to mend bridges. There is always 'one more match' despite a star-studded retirement. One has to only look at how Ric Flair continued to wrestle despite 'retiring' in 2008 after receiving a grand farewell.
But there have been some stars who have stayed retired after calling it a day. John Cena, it seems, is keen to follow in those footsteps. The current Undisputed WWE Champion is in the midst of his Retirement Tour, with December 2025 being his last month of in-ring action. While pro wrestlers are known to have the itch to return to the squared circle after their retirement, Cena wants to keep his word.
The 17-time World Champion recently appeared on the UK's This Morning and addressed the questions about his imminent in-ring retirement. The host asked The Last Real Champion whether this was it or would he keep going back like Elton John and The Rolling Stones.
"I understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I'm 48 years old, and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around in 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away," he replied.
Cena has been a staple of WWE ever since rising to the upper card in 2004. The Franchise Player has stayed on top for the majority of his run. His name became synonymous with the global juggernaut as he stayed with the company across multiple eras before finally deciding that his current run would be his last. The Hollywood star is determined to stick to his promise when it's all said and done.
"The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds, like the crazy crowds in the O2, for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE Superstar is ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me," he added. [6:15 onwards]
It was last year at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July when John Cena announced that he would embark on a Retirement Tour in 2025. Since the beginning of his Farewell Tour, he has competed in multiple PLEs. The 48-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto and then headlined WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where he won the Undisputed WWE Championship. All of this has coincided with his surprising heel turn as well.
Cena is slated to wrestle his last match in December and has only 15 dates left in his Farewell Tour following Night of Champions.
John Cena's next WWE appearance confirmed
WWE has confirmed that The Last Real Champion will appear on the July 18 episode of SmackDown. The show will emanate from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and will continue the build-up to SummerSlam 2025.
Cena will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The American Nightmare earned this opportunity by winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, defeating Randy Orton in the final in Riyadh.
It will be interesting to see if they engage in a war of words on July 18.
