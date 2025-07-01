John Cena receives special gift after WWE Night of Champions

John Cena was in action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past Saturday, defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in a chaotic title match at Night of Champions. The premium live event marked The Cenation Leader's final appearance in Saudi Arabia.

The 17-time world champion is in the middle of his farewell tour and will retire in December 2025. He received a gift from Riyadh Season after his title match. Cena was honored with a special plaque during his trip to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event.

John Cena headlined the show and was showered with praise from fans in Riyadh for his performance. He will now start his preparation for his next title match, which is set to take place against King of the Ring Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 2 and 3.

You can view Turki Alalshikh's post below.

John Cena reveals what led to his decision to retire in late 2025

John Cena is set to make 15 more appearances in WWE before his final match at some point in December 2025. After accomplishing his main target to win his record-breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, he is now focused on retiring as a champion.

Amid his farewell tour, Cena showed up at The Breakfast Club and opened up about his decision to retire. The legend disclosed that he had gotten slower in the ring.

"I can barely hang on right now. Like, I have certainly lost a step. And I promised myself, and I made open, accountable promises to the fanbase, that when I get a step slower, I am stepping out the door," The Cenation Leader said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will seemingly be on hiatus for the next couple of weeks, and his next appearance is scheduled to happen on SmackDown on Friday, July 18.

