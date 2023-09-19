"I'm gonna go out there and do whatever you want me to do" - Former WCW Champion on why Trish Stratus agreed to make WWE return (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Trish Stratus returned to WWE for a program with Becky Lynch just for the big paycheck she might have received for her services.

Stratus and Lynch's feud started back in April. Though the rivalry went through its share of ups and downs, it culminated in blockbuster fashion at Payback 2023. The Man defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in a thrilling Steel Cage clash, which is being labeled as one of the best women's matches of the year so far.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated that the promotion stretched the feud as they didn't have any other plans for Becky Lynch. Vince Russo also feels that a good paycheck to work for just a few months could have compelled Trish Stratus to agree to the global juggernaut's offer to return.

"I think they stretched out because they had nothing else for Becky. There's no doubt about it. We don't know what they paid Trish. If they are telling Trish, 'We are gonna give you x amount of dollars for five months of work,' if I'm Trish and I got kids at home, I'm gonna go out there and do whatever you want me to do," said Vince Russo. [4:10 - 4:35]

Dutch Mantell on WWE avoiding the usage of blood in Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's match

On the recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE was wise enough not to involve blood in Lynch and Stratus' Steel Cage match. The veteran manager explained that seeing the two performers bleeding would have turned off many viewers, especially the female and young fans.

"There's just something about a woman bleeding that I just don't wanna see. And they got a lot of kids watching. A guy is one thing. You kind of expect a guy to do it. But a woman, I don't know how many people you might turn off. I mean, 90% of guys might wanna see that, but I'm the one who wouldn't. I know the women and the little kids; they wouldn't like to see that at all," said Dutch Mantell.

It'll be interesting to see if WWE has something more planned for Trish Stratus going forward or if her return was designed to be a short-lived affair.

