Watch: Riddle sends a warning to Mustafa Ali ahead of their US title match on WWE RAW

Tomorrow night on WWE RAW, Riddle will defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali of RETRIBUTION.

While The Original Bro is normally known to keep things light and entertain with his laid-back attitude and demeanor, it's clear he is taking his next challenger seriously.

Riddle took to Twitter tonight to send a warning to Ali 24 hours ahead of their big match on WWE RAW. He has threatened to "smash" the leader of RETRIBUTION's face when they step into the ring together.

"Bro, do you really think you're gonna beat me for the United States Championship tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW? And if you do, hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that's not gonna happen, bro. Me and Chavito just got acquainted, and we're the best friends, the best of buds, and the best two bros. And it doesn't matter if you bring all your buddies out there, all of RETRIBUTION with the T-Bars and the Slap Jacks and the Maces, it doesn't matter bro, because at the end of the day, I'm going to smash your face, and I'm going to leave the United States Champion, and there's nothing you can do about it, bro."

Riddle and Mustafa Ali could steal the show on WWE RAW

We know that the RETRIBUTION storyline has been less than stellar since its inception last summer. However, the group includes many talented performers who can impress in the ring when given time. Their leader, Ali, is no exception.

Riddle hasn't had a bad match since stepping foot on the main roster. He brings the best out of everyone that gets in the ring with him and has impressed management backstage with his in-ring work from bell to bell.

In the last couple of weeks, the company has given the WWE Universe long, entertaining matches with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on RAW. If they give Riddle and Ali proper time tomorrow to tell a story and put on a great match, it could easily steal the show.

