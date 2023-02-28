"I'm too good at what I do" - Ric Flair reveals reason why he feels WWE and AEW won't hire him as a manager

Ric Flair has disclosed that he would be interested in an on-air role in WWE and AEW, but neither company wants to hire him.

The Nature Boy is regarded by many as one of, if not the greatest professional wrestler of all time. He has accomplished a lot in his lengthy career and has shared the ring with countless renowned stars from different generations. He managed his daughter Charlotte Flair for several years on the main roster before the latter turned on him.

Speaking on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked if he would be interested in working as a manager or backstage producer in WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling. He responded by saying:

"Absolutely, from AEW or WWE. But they won’t [make me an offer]. Truthfully? Because I’m too good at what I do. Even at my age. Trust me — I’m not talking about being a producer, not being a writer. I’m talking about if they give me a microphone and let me have at it, you tell me," said Flair. (H/T WrestleZone)

Ric Flair says he’s made $700,000 from doing Cameos

The 16-time world champion also noted during his podcast that his promo skills are so good he's made $700,000 doing Cameos. The messages he sends to fans are only two minutes long:

“Listen, I made $700,000 doing Cameos. They’re just a minute long [laughs]. That’s just talking for two minutes. That is 21 months," Flair said.

Ric Flair celebrated his 74th birthday this past Saturday. He's a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, 16-time world champion and one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

