Ric Flair discloses how much he's made from Cameo

Ric Flair recently disclosed that he made $669k from Cameo.

Ric Flair, the iconic professional wrestler and 16-time world champion, has left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. Known for his flamboyant persona, unparalleled charisma, and impressive athletic abilities, Flair has entertained millions of fans around the globe for decades. With his signature "Woo!" catchphrase and show-stopping performances in the ring, he's earned his place among the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Despite being retired from the ring, Flair is still considered a draw in the wrestling world. The Nature Boy is still in demand, especially on Cameo.

On a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke about his promo skills and noted that he was so good that he made a lot of money on Cameo by doing two-minute messages.

“Listen, I made $700,000 doing Cameos. They’re just a minute long [laughs]. That’s just talking for two minutes. That is 21 months," Ric Flair said. [H/T Fightful]

Flair then showed his phone to the camera to reveal that he'd made $669k on Cameo. He then joked with co-host Conrad Thompson about how fans claimed that Flair returned to the ring last year because he needed the money.

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair could break his record

Ric Flair currently holds the record (in a tie with John Cena) for most world title wins with 16 to his name. While a few other WWE Superstars have come close to this number, no one has been able to surpass The Nature Boy.

However, Ric's own daughter Charlotte Flair has come close to breaking his record, most recently defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship for her 14th world title win.

During a Q&A on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair was asked who he would like to surpass his record and he picked his daughter Charlotte Flair.

"Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.” (H/T- fightful)

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 https://t.co/fvdJxYbpq7

Given that Charlotte still has several more years in the ring, it's highly likely that she will break Ric Flair's world title record.

