Ric Flair believes 36-year-old WWE star could be "as big as Serena Williams" if she surpasses his World Title record

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes his daughter Charlotte Flair has the potential to reach the stardom of Serena Williams if she manages to break his World Title record.

The Queen is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time. She recently defeated Ronda Rousey to kickstart her 14th World Title reign. Charlotte will be defending the title at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley.

During a Q&A on his To be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked who he would like to see surpass his World Title record. The WWE Hall of Famer picked his daughter, stating that she would be "as big as Serena Williams" if she manages to achieve the feat:

“Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.” (H/T- fightful)

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year! 🥂 https://t.co/fvdJxYbpq7

Ric Flair believes he gets heat for Charlotte Flair's success in WWE

Charlotte Flair has had a rapid ascend in WWE since signing for the promotion in 2012. She was the inaugural RAW Women's Champion and was a part of the historic main event at WrestleMania 35.

On the same podcast, Ric Flair claimed that he gets heat from his friend because of his daughter's success.

"For me in particular because my daughter is active in the business, and if you don't think that's not heat, you're out of your mind. To see my daughter climb into the position, she has in this business and be better than me all day long. Actually, the best performer in the company. If you don't think that's heat, it is. All my friends hate me for that because they don't have it. Who's got the bragging rights? And I'm 73, who's bragging? And I'm pretty damn accurate about what I'm saying. It's heat."

Ric Flair was present at the 30th anniversary of RAW. The Nature Boy accompanied Charlotte to the ring and also delivered a big speech.

