"All my friends hate me for that" - WWE legend Ric Flair has heat because of Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently claimed that he receives heat from his wrestling friends because of his daughter's success in the business.

While Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers in history, his daughter, Charlotte Flair, has also been astonishingly successful since joining WWE in 2012. The 36-year-old is now a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. She is currently in her 14th reign as women's champion in the Stamford-based company.

On the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy was talking about burying the hatchet with former superstars like Mick Foley and Bret Hart when he stated that his friends had heat with him because of Charlotte's success in the business.

"For me in particular because my daughter is active in the business, and if you don't think that's not heat you're out of your mind. To see my daughter climb into the position she has in this business and be better than me all day long. Actually the best performer in the company. If you don't think that's heat it is. All my friends hate me for that because they don't have it. Who's got the bragging rights? And I'm 73, who's bragging? And I'm pretty damn accurate about what I'm saying. It's heat."

Flair added:

"If you're about to get a kid in the business that wants to be something good, how many people does it happen to? It just doesn't. Not everybody's gonna be as lucky as I am but it's heat," he said. [55:33 - 56:32]

Ric Flair is excited about Charlotte Flair's match against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last Saturday, Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match to book her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Two days later, she announced on Monday Night RAW that she had chosen to face the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, at The Show of Shows.

During his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair predicted that the two ladies would have a "spectacular" match.

"It's gonna be spectacular. Rhea just matured so much. I mean, God, that match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine. I mean, The Queen has just gotten herself into. She's in a place, she's just plain and simply the best worker in the business in the company. And I'm sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guy, I wouldn't want to follow them. And I would hope that they'd be on last."

