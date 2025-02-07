"I'm happy to see it. I love to see it" - Major WWE star on Hulk Hogan getting booed on RAW's Netflix Premiere

Seth Rollins has shared his honest thoughts on Hulk Hogan getting heavily booed by the fans during his appearance on RAW's Netflix debut. He also commented on what the wrestling legend can do to regain favor with the fans.

The Visionary grew up as a big fan of The Hulkster. The latter was one of the wrestlers who inspired him to get into the business. The Immortal One is regarded by many as one of the greatest performers of all time, as he was the biggest name in wrestling during the height of his career.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins discussed Hulk Hogan getting booed on the January 6 episode of RAW by stating:

"I am all for people getting what they deserve. That's how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed on. If you are getting booed by the masses, there's a reason for it. I don't know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. I'm happy to see it. I love to see it. I said this before about the Hulkster. He's the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling. I'll never take that away from him. What he's done for our business, I'll never take that away from him but I do think there's some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn't yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans," he said.

You can check out the full clip below:

What did Kurt Angle think about Hulk Hogan getting booed?

The Olympic Gold Medalist knows a thing or two about crowd reactions. The fans always chant "You suck!" at him, but the big difference is it comes from a place of love.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Kurt Angle commented on the Hulk Hogan matter by stating:

"Let the fans do what they want to do. Hulk Hogan is a legend, you can't take that away from him. He's probably the most popular pro wrestler of all time and he's an incredible human being. But sometimes, politics just gets in the way." [5:28 - 5:47]

Kurt Angle has shared the ring with The Hulkster many times in WWE and TNA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

