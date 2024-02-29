"I'm not holding back anymore" - Drew McIntyre issues warning to WWE Superstar after jabs on social media

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke about his Twitter exchange with Logan Paul.

The United States Champion knocked out Randy Orton during the Elimination Chamber Match after being pinned by The Viper. This allowed The Scottish Warrior to pin Randy and win the match. Later, Logan created a video taking credit for Drew's victory.

This week on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre addressed the issue between the two stars. He said that if Logan tried to troll him on social media, he would retaliate with ferocity. The former WWE Champion made it clear that he had been holding back for years, but things were different now, and he would come after anybody who attacked him.

"I appreciate Logan taking the time to make a video. He has a huge fanbase, which puts my name across his huge fanbase. He's obviously very talented at putting videos together. It was [a] nice little video to watch. I suggest if you come at me on social media, you're prepared for my responses because I'm unleashed. I've been holding back for a few years now. But I'm not holding back anymore. So, you're taking a huge risk if you're coming after Drew McIntyre, and that was me being gentle in my response," said McIntyre. [From 50:50 - 51:16]

Drew McIntyre feels the WWE announcers are attacking him

During the same conversation, Drew defended himself against Michael Cole and other announcers who were painting him in a bad light. He felt the announcers drove the narrative, and they were attacking him by portraying him as the antagonist.

"It bothers me a lot. Not Michael Cole specifically, but Pat (McAfee), and anybody in commentary—they are the voices of WWE. Michael [Cole] is the voice of WWE; he controls the narrative. He affects exactly how the fans think and feel, and he is painting me with this negative brush. I can't swear on here, but it pees me off," Drew said.

Expand Tweet

After winning the Elimination Chamber, Drew is now set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XI for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins already has a couple of wins over Drew McIntyre, and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish Warrior can overcome The Visionary this time when the two stars meet at The Show of Shows.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE