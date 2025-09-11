"I'm not impressed with Roman Reigns' booking" - Veteran questions WWE's creative choices

Roman Reigns' appearance in WWE has significantly reduced due to his schedule as a part-time performer. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran questioned the company's creative choices when it comes to The Original Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns hasn't been the same since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While the loss didn't affect The Original Tribal Chief, the booking of the 40-year-old star has clearly affected his star power in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Inferno questioned WWE's creative choices when it comes to Reigns on the weekly product. The veteran pointed out that the management has been using the same formula over and over, which they used a while back with Brock Lesnar.

"So, Roman's got this thing where he's just popping in at the end of the show, doing a run-in, and they get the heat on. I don't know, I'm not impressed with Roman [Reigns]' booking. I think they could do more with the guy, obviously," Inferno said.

Roman Reigns confirms whether he's planning to leave WWE

Roman Reigns took the mantle of being the face of the promotion when John Cena became a part-time performer. For years, The Big Dog tried his best, but reached true stardom as a performer when he aligned with Paul Heyman on Friday Night SmackDown and became The Tribal Chief.

The 40-year-old WWE star has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion and has lately dipped his toes in Hollywood as an actor. In an appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the longest-reigning Universal Champion addressed his future as an actor and as a performer inside the ring.

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns," Reigns said.

The multi-time WWE World Champion is on a hiatus from the promotion as he's filming for Street Fighter.

