Roman Reigns confirms worst-kept secret following WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns had a rough night in France at WWE Clash in Paris when he was brutally attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Today, the 40-year-old star confirmed the worst-kept secret and why he was written off television.

Roman Reigns was reportedly cast in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, but The Original Tribal Chief never addressed it on the weekly product. Today, the worst-kept secret was out, and the longest-reigning Universal Champion confirmed it via his social media.

The cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie was announced, which also features Cody Rhodes. Today, the 40-year-old star not only shared the images but also confirmed he's set to play Akuma in the upcoming live-action adaptation. Moreover, he sent a one-word message on X following the announcement.

"AKUMA!! ☝🏽," Reigns tweeted on X.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns AKUMA!! ☝🏽

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old star's reported hiatus could end before September 2025, and he's expected to be back on television by the end of the month.

Is Roman Reigns planning to leave WWE?

Roman Reigns became the face of the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime. He was elevated to new heights when he became The Tribal Chief and dominated Friday Night SmackDown for years to come. Over a year ago, Cody Rhodes took over the mantle, and the 40-year-old star started to focus on his career outside the promotion.

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the longest-reigning Universal Champion addressed his future and said he has no plans to leave the company and wants to become the first guy in history to dominate competition and star in movies at the same time.

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**n near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns," Reigns said.

The multi-time WWE World Champion was written off from the weekly product in France, and it'll be interesting to see when The Original Tribal Chief returns to the brand to get revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

