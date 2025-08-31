  • home icon
Real reason Roman Reigns was attacked at Clash in Paris; expected WWE return date

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 31, 2025 21:10 GMT
Roman Reigns was attacked (image via WWE)

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris and seemed as though he had gotten the revenge he was looking for when he took back his stolen shoes and choked out Paul Heyman.

Despite the match ending and Reigns looking to exit, Bron Breakker appeared and hit a Spear on the announce table before a brutal assault from Breakker and Reed led to Reigns being stretchered out and taken to the hospital.

According to Fightful Select, Roman Reigns will now take some time out from WWE to head to Australia to film Street Fighter, which Cody Rhodes has recently been part of during his absence.

The report also noted that Reigns is expected to be in Australia until the last week of September, which means that he will definitely be missing WrestlePalooza.

Reigns isn't thought to have suffered any kind of injury as part of the match; instead, it was all done that way to ensure that Reigns isn't part of the show for the next few months, in the same way Rhodes was written off by Drew McIntyre.

When will Roman Reigns make his WWE return following the brutal Clash in Paris attack?

Roman Reigns has a reason to return now that he has a story to tell and revenge to seek, but it seems that Australia's show at the beginning of October could be the perfect time if he is still in the country.

That being said, Reigns could take several months out and instead return to be part of Survivor Series WarGames in November, since The Bloodline have always been a huge part of the event.

Seth Rollins already has his team for the show, so it will be interesting to see who will be on Reigns' side and how this comes together in his absence.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
