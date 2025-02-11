"I'm in!" - CM Punk accepts invitation following RAW

CM Punk accepted an invitation following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint cut a promo last night on the red brand before he was interrupted by Logan Paul.

Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the same time at Royal Rumble 2025 but didn't have much time to celebrate. Logan Paul eliminated the 46-year-old moments later, but it was Jey Uso who emerged victorious to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Following last night's RAW, WWE's hair and makeup artist Jet Emini took to Instagram to suggest that they do a tutorial on Punk's hairstyle. The former AEW World Champion agreed to do the tutorial, and you can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

"I'm in!", he wrote.

Punk accepts an invitation for a hair tutorial on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot from Punk's Instagram story]

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of last week's episode of RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. Logan Paul picked up an impressive victory over Rey Mysterio last night on the red brand to qualify for the match at the PLE next month as well.

Vince Russo predicts CM Punk will not be in WWE next year

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently predicted that CM Punk would not be on the company's roster in 2026.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo predicted that Punk would be out of the company by next year. The legend noted that the former AEW star was injury-prone, and if he were ever going to headline a WrestleMania, it would have to be this year.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I believe this time next year, CM Punk isn't going to be on the roster. I don't believe so. He's getting up there in age, he's slowing down, he's injury prone. If he's gonna ever headline a WrestleMania, this one better be it." [24:24 onwards]

John Cena and Drew McIntyre will also be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. Seth Rollins will be squaring off against Finn Balor next Monday night on WWE RAW in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match as well. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 later this year in Las Vegas.

