  • No one cares about Seth Rollins' upcoming match against former WWE champion, insinuates veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:59 GMT
Seth Rollins on RAW! (image from WWE.com)
Seth Rollins will compete in a Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match next week on WWE RAW. He will face former Universal Champion Finn Balor in a singles match. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not seem very excited about the two former rivals squaring off once again.

The Visionary was present on last night's RAW, where he talked about his goals for the WrestleMania season. However, he was soon interrupted by Finn Balor. They touched upon their history, recalling the Universal Championship match between them years ago at SummerSlam.

However, Vince Russo is not impressed with the matchup. The former WWE writer questioned if anyone's even interested in seeing the two collide during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"Is there anyone on this planet that cares about Seth Rollins and Finn Balor? Is there one person? One?" he said. [From 1:40:31 onwards]
youtube-cover

Both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have not had a good start to 2025. While The Judgment Day member lost his grudge match against Damian Priest last month, The Visionary came up short against his archrival CM Punk on WWE RAW's season premiere on Netflix.

Edited by Yash Mittal
