Top WWE Superstar to cost Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins revealed that he will take part in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match by going up against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The Visionary and The Prince have a long-standing rivalry, dating back to 2016 when Rollins defeated Balor to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

The promotion has yet to confirm the date of the qualifying match. However, it could be around the same time when Roman Reigns returns to WWE. As fans know, The Visionary Stomped The Original Tribal Chief twice at Royal Rumble, and Rollins revealed that the former Undisputed WWE Champion is out indefinitely due to an injury he caused.

The OG Bloodline leader isn't one to sit back and let someone stomp all over him. Regardless of an injury, Reigns will return to the ring soon, and to exact his revenge, The OTC can return on RAW to interfere in Rollins' Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Reigns' interference would allow Finn Balor to secure the victory, further solidifying the tension between the former Shield members. Once the duo starts brawling, officials can run out to the arena to separate them, and shortly afterward, they can be booked for a mega match at WrestleMania 41.

Even though it will not be a championship match, the WWE Universe will be hyped to see a singles match between Reigns and Rollins, especially if WWE adds an interesting stipulation to it.

Here is what Seth Rollins said about Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

The damage Seth Rollins did to The Original Tribal Chief hasn't yet been revealed. However, Roman Reigns was left in what seemed to be an agonizing state.

On Monday Night RAW, the former World Heavyweight Champion explained how WWE, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman will not acknowledge the damage, but he knows Reigns is hurt.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman don't want to admit it Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth WWE's not going to tell you the truth but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him.”

The last time Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins fought in an official match was at WrestleMania 40 Night One's main event, where Reigns teamed with The Rock against Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

