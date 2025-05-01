"I'm not interested" - Current AEW star discloses he turned down early WWE offer

A popular current AEW star recently discussed why he turned down an early offer from WWE. It is none other than legendary former World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho.
Chris Jericho is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Throughout his illustrious career, the legend has wrestled for several professional wrestling promotions, including WWE, NJPW, and WCW. He is currently performing at a high level in All Elite Wrestling.
During a recent edition of the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025 event, Y2J revealed that he was approached by former WWE employee Jim Cornette with an offer to join the promotion before he became a big star.
Jericho added that he turned down the proposal as he was not interested in playing "The Goon" character on television.
"He [Jim Cornette] was like, 'Should I put you down with an asterisk?' And I was like 'No, put me down with a 'no,' I'm not interested,'" Jericho recalled. "This was when they had The Goon, they had Salvatore Sincere, and they had The Pug, they had TL Hopper, who was a plumber, and The Goon, which I’m convinced was supposed to be me." [H/T TJR Wrestling]
The former World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he got a call from Kevin Sullivan at the same time for a tryout in WCW, which he accepted.
"At the same time, I also got a call from WCW, from Kevin Sullivan, who asked me if I wanted to come in for a try-out," he said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]
Check out the interview below:
Chris Jericho wants WWE to make a Netflix documentary on his feud with Shawn Michaels
During the same interview at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025 event, Chris Jericho said he believed his feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 was one of the greatest rivalries in the Stamford-based promotion's history.
Y2J added that he wanted the company to make a Netflix documentary on his feud with HBK.
"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a … Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud."
It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.