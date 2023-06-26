"I'm not a John Cena fan" - WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at the 16-time World Champion

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, having worked as the face of the company for years. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long does not seem to be the biggest supporter of the legend.

Last week, the 16-time World Champion posted a photo of the SmackDown star LA Knight on Instagram, with many thinking that he teased a potential match between the two of them.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, the former general manager Teddy Long commented on a possible LA Knight Cena match as well as gave his opinion on John himself.

"I'll just be straight up with you. I'm not a John Cena fan, okay, so I don't really know. LA Knight, I like this kid, man, and I think it's a great opportunity for him to work with someone like John Cena. But I mean, you know, I don't know if Cena is serious about coming back to wrestling. I just don't get none of it and I guess it's really not my business anyway, so whatever happens, you know, it shouldn't concern me anyway, but if that's what happens, you know, we'll just wait and see." (H/T Wrestling News)

In recent years the leader of Cenation has wrestled fewer and fewer contests, with him having only wrestled two singles matches since the summer of 2021.

Edge on potentially facing John Cena again

One major rival of Cena's during his WWE career was the Rated R Superstar, with their feud in 2006 producing some of the greatest matches of all time.

Recently, Edge celebrated 25 years since his first televised WWE match. During an interview on WWE's YouTube Channel, Edge was asked if he would ever wrestle Cena again.

"Again, something, it may happen gain one day, I don't know." (At 19:15) (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

As well as Edge, John Cena has gone toe-to-toe with some of the company's most iconic superstars, such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Randy Orton.

What is John Cena's greatest-ever match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

