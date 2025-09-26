  • home icon
  • "I’m just a phone call away" - WWE legend ready to return to SmackDown after Brock Lesnar incident

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:35 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc on WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza last week. As a result of his actions, Corey Graves was put out of commission for the foreseeable future.

A WWE legend has now offered to step in for The Savior of Misbehavior.

During the September 19 edition of SmackDown, a vindictive Brock Lesnar laid hands on Michael Cole and Corey Graves while he was looking for John Cena.

The Beast Incarnate had cornered The Voice of WWE when Graves intervened and paid the price. Lesnar dropped him with back-to-back F5s, writing him off television.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made sure to let the management know he's just a phone call away.

“Look here man, I wanna send my condolences out to Corey Graves, and hopefully he can get himself back at some point, but if they need somebody to step in, I’m just a phone call away. You know me, I’m always available when I’m available.

The WCW veteran added:

“My phone is always on, I’m like a doctor with a stethoscope. I’m ready to do this, I’m like the painter with the brush.” (H/T - Wrestletalk)
Will Booker T do the WWE main roster commentary again?

Booker T returned to the main roster during the September 12 episode of SmackDown. He and Vic Joseph filled in for Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the commentary desk.

During his podcast, Booker T mentioned that he remains open to the idea of doing the main roster commentary despite fans not wanting to see him.

"It was amazing being a part of SmackDown, one night only. It was amazing to be a part of the broadcast for one night. Me and Vic, we had so much freaking fun. That two hours went by so fast. I always said I never really want to do the main roster commentary anymore. A lot of people probably don't want to see me on main roster commentary, but I had such a great time, me and Vic on Friday night. Hopefully I get a chance to do it again sometime."
Regardless, Wade Barrett is expected to resume his commentary duties following his return from sabbatical at Wrestlepalooza.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be must-see as Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match.

Will the company crown a new champion heading into Crown Jewel? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

